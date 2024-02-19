Threatening posters against Congress MLA surface in Odisha's Kantabanji

Bhubaneswar: Banners and posters threatening to kill Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja were put up in Kantabanji town of Odisha's Bolangir district, police said on Monday.

After seeing the posters threatening to kill Saluja in 15 days, local people informed the Kantabanji police, which seized the posters and initiated an investigation into the matter.

While reacting on this issue, Saluja, the Congress MLA from Kantabanji constituency said the life threat was made for political reasons.

"From some electronic media, I came to know about the incident. As the election is approaching, I am working day and night for the development of my constituency. At this time, someone is directly challenging to kill me by putting up posters, which is shocking", the senior MLA said.

"I will not fear to die for the development of my constituency. If one Saluja dies, hundreds of Saluja will take birth", he said.

The Congress leader urged the police administration to immediately arrest the person, who has given life threat.