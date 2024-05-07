Home
Three sentenced to life in prison for killing minor boy in Odisha

On June 10, 2021, the trio had killed the minor boy, Harekrushna Mohanto, over a land dispute in Mohulbani village.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 May 2024, 16:57 IST
Baripada: A court in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday sentenced three persons to life imprisonment for murdering a 17-year-old boy in 2021.

Mayurbhanj District Additional Sessions Judge Satyanarayan Patra convicted the three accused – Sovakar Mohanto (53), Jatrindranath Mohanto (43) and Kamal Lochan Mohanto (45) – and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000, said Krushna Chandra Das, the additional public prosecutor.

In case of default of the fine, the convicted persons will remain in jail for a further six months.

On June 10, 2021, the trio had killed the minor boy, Harekrushna Mohanto, over a land dispute in Mohulbani village.

