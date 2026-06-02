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Tigress Zeenat, who caught attention with 300-km journey, gives birth to 4 cubs

The tigress delivered the cubs around 20 days ago, and both the mother and cubs are healthy, Forest Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia said.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 10:04 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 10:04 IST
India NewsOdishawildlifeTigressTiger ConservationMohan Charan Majhi

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