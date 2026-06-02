Tigress Zeenat, who caught attention with 300-km journey, gives birth to 4 cubs

<p>Tigress Zeenat gave birth to four cubs in Similipal Tiger Reserve in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/odisha">Odisha</a>, Forest Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia disclosed on Tuesday.</p><p>Zeenat, along with another tigress - Jamuna, was brought to Similipal from Maharashtra's Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in November 2024 as part of endeavours to strengthen the reserve's tiger gene pool. She was three years old then.</p><p>The tigress delivered the cubs around 20 days ago, and both the mother and cubs are healthy, Singhkhuntia said.</p>.After keeping foresters on toes for 21-days, here's how Tigress Zeenat was captured in Bankura.<p>"The cubs are under GPS-based monitoring and are safe. Zeenat is also healthy. This is very encouraging news for the reserve," he added.</p><p>An image captured showed mother tigress Zeenat carrying one of her cubs in her mouth.</p><p>The tigress drew attention after venturing on an approximately 300-km journey across three states, namely Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal shortly after her relocation.</p><p>She left Similipal on December 7, 2024, and moved through corridors of forests before being captured in West Bengal following a 21-day tracking operation.</p>.Cheetah gives birth to 4 cubs at MP's Kuno park; first recorded birth in the wild at sanctuary.<p>After being reintroduced into the wild in April this year, Zeenat was observed roaming with resident male tiger T-12, raising hopes among conservationists.</p><p>Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mohan-charan-majhi">Mohan Charan Majhi</a> hailed the development, calling it a proud milestone in the wildlife conservation efforts of the state.</p><p>Majhi said the successful birth of the cubs reflected the conducive habitat created in Similipal.</p><p>"This success not only signifies an increase in the tiger population in Odisha but also stands as a testament to our efforts in creating a safe and robust environment for wildlife," he said.</p><p>The chief minister said special measures have been taken by the Forest Department to ensure the safety of the tigress and her cubs, with their movements being continuously monitored.</p><p>"Thanks to the dedicated efforts of our forest staff and effective conservation policies, Odisha has established itself as a secure sanctuary for wildlife. Our government remains committed to preserving the ecological balance of Similipal and strengthening conservation initiatives further," Majhi added.</p>.<p>(<em>with PTI inputs</em>)</p>