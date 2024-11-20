Top Maoist leader serving life sentence in Odisha enrolls to pursue Masters degree

<p>Berhampur, Odisha: Top Maoist leader Sabyasachi Panda, currently in Odisha’s Berhampur circle jail serving a life sentence, expressed his interest in pursuing MA in Public Administration through the Odisha State Open University (OSOU) this year, a prison official said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Panda, who did his BA from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) two years ago, is one of six inmates who have submitted documents to enroll in the two-year MA (Public Administration) correspondence course at OSOU.</p>.<p>Of the six, four are convicts, including the 55-year-old Panda, and two are undertrials.</p>.Sub-collector, engineer arrested in Odisha in corruption case.<p>"We have submitted the documents of six inmates including Panda who are interested to enrol in the two-year MA (Public Administration) course through correspondence course," said DN Barik, senior superintendent of Berhampur circle jail.</p>.<p>"After their admission, study materials will be provided, and inmates will prepare independently and appear for exams," said Sanatan Khillar, a jail teacher.</p>.<p>Panda was arrested on July 18, 2014, in Berhampur and has been in jail since. He is accused in over 130 Maoist-related cases across various districts. A local court sentenced him to life imprisonment for waging war against the nation.</p>