'Tortured' army officer, fiancee meet CM day after Odisha govt orders judicial probe

Bhubaneswar: An army officer and his fiancee, who were allegedly assaulted at a police station here, on Monday met Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, a day after the state government ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident.

The meeting, where the woman’s father was also present, took place at the state secretariat in the morning.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Majhi, the father of the woman said, “We had urged the Odisha government for a judicial inquiry and it has agreed. We welcome the decision and thank the CM for this.”

Majhi had on Sunday evening ordered a judicial inquiry into the alleged torture of the army officer and the “sexual assault” of his fiancee at Bharatpur police station here.

A few retired army officers, along with Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo and Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari, also attended the meeting at the state secretariat on Monday morning.

The Odisha government has appointed a commission of inquiry to be headed by Justice Chittaranjan Dash, a retired high court judge, an official notification said.

The panel will examine the sequence of events and circumstances, as well as the role, conduct and accountability of individuals and authorities, it said.

The report will be filed within 60 days.