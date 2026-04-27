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Tribal man brings dead sister's skeleton to Odisha bank to withdraw money from her account

The local administration has directed the bank officers to make arrangements and ensure that Jeetu Munda, who is the only claimant as per the rules, gets the money as soon as possible.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 15:46 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 15:46 IST
India NewsOdishaHuman skeletonTribal man

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