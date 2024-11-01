Home
Two dead, over 50 injured in Odisha fire incidents on Diwali night

Two minor boys succumbed to burn injuries and one woman was injured in a fire incident at Batagaon in Puri town following a firecracker blast.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 11:28 IST

Published 01 November 2024, 11:28 IST
