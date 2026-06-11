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Two empty train rakes come face to face on same track in Odisha's Bhubaneswar

Railways said that there was no casualty, or disruption to train services.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 07:42 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 07:42 IST
India NewsOdishaBhubaneswar

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