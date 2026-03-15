<p>Bengaluru: Two people were arrested for allegedly attempting to bribe <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Odishahttps://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Odisha">Odisha </a>Congress MLAs, who are staying in a resort near here, party sources claimed on Sunday.</p>.<p>Eight MLAs, along with some other Odisha <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Congress">Congress</a> unit office bearers are camping in a resort.</p>.<p>They have been flown to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bengaluru%20">Bengaluru</a> with apprehensions of horse trading during the Rajya Sabha elections in favour of ruling BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate.</p>.Congress' 'resort' politics in Odisha | MLAs moved to Bengaluru before Rajya Sabha polls fearing 'horse-trading'.<p>According to the Congress sources, two persons were apprehended at a private resort for attempting to buy over Orissa Congress MLAs.</p>.<p>"Two people have been arrested. One of the accused has been named as Suresh. Hunt is on for the third accused, who is a defeated Lok Sabha candidate," a source told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>Blank cheques were also found in their possession, they claimed. They shared the photograph and blank cheques as well.</p>.<p>"They tried to negotiate with the Congress MLAs by offering a blank cheque. Both have been caught and handed over to the Bidadi police," the source said.</p>.<p>Police sources said that they have been arrested.</p>.<p>According to Congress sources, the Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha will take place on Monday. The BJP has fielded one more candidate, which raised apprehensions of horse-trading.</p>.<p>Congress and the Biju Janata Dal have fielded a candidate. </p>