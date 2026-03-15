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Two held for trying to 'bribe' Odisha Congress MLAs ahead of Rajya Sabha polls: Party sources

Eight MLAs, along with some other Odisha Congress unit office bearers are camping in a resort.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 09:13 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 09:13 IST
India NewsOdishaCongressRajya SabhaIndia Politics

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