Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

Two persons from Odisha missing in Kerala landslides: CMO

The Odisha government has contacted the Kerala government over the issue.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 July 2024, 19:03 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Bhubaneswar: Two persons from Odisha are missing in the landslides in Kerala's Wayanad, the CMO said.

The Odisha government has contacted the Kerala government over the issue.

The chief minister's office, in a X post, said, "The state government is in regular communication with the Kerala government in view of the massive landslide where many lives were affected in Wayanad. As per the information received from the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, two rescued Odia people are under treatment while two others are still missing." The state government is in touch with the district administration concerned that has contacted the Odia families affected by the calamity, it added.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 July 2024, 19:03 IST
India NewsOdishaKeralaLandslideWayanadMissing

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT