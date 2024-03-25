Two royal family members, 2 Dalits among 18 BJP nominees for Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The 18 Lok Sabha poll candidates announced by the BJP for Odisha include two members from erstwhile royal families, five from tribal communities and two Dalits.

Four women also featured in that list of nominees.

Of the total 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the BJP released names of candidates for 18.

Contestants for Cuttack, Jajpur and Kandhamal constituencies will be declared later.

The party retained Bolangir MP Sangeeta Kumar Singh Deo, who belongs to the Patnagarh royal family. She is the wife of KV Singh Deo, the titular Maharaja of Patnagarh. KV Singh Deo is also a BJP leader and a former minister in Odisha.