india odisha

Undertrial prisoner allegedly kills self inside Odisha jail, family cries foul

The 21-year-old deceased's brother lodged a complaint at Bhanjpur Police Station on Monday, alleging the prisoner had not taken his own life but rather had been killed while in police custody.
Last Updated 01 January 2024, 15:49 IST

Baripada: An undertrial prisoner died allegedly by suicide inside the Baripada Mandal Jail in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, police said.

The 21-year-old deceased had been arrested on December 20 on charges of illicit liquor trading and put behind bars.

He was found hanging inside his cell on Sunday evening, they said.

Singh was taken to PRM Medical College and Hospital, Baripada, where he was declared dead by doctors, police said.

A case of unnatural death has been registered and further investigation is underway, they said.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s brother lodged a complaint at Bhanjpur Police Station on Monday, alleging that he was killed.

The family members of the deceased also staged a demonstration, demanding a thorough probe into his death.

“Due to the protest by Singh’s family members, the post-mortem examination could not be conducted till Monday evening,” a police officer said.

India NewsOdishaSuicidePrison

