JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

Vaishnaw visits remote village in Odisha, lays foundation for 4G tower

Locals thanked the minister for expressing concern for their welfare.
Last Updated 13 January 2024, 18:57 IST

Follow Us

Bhubaneswar: Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday visited a remote village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district and laid the foundation for a 4G mobile tower, officials said.

Vaishnaw, the Railways, Communications and Electronics and IT Minister, was the first Union minister to visit Manatapal village in Betnoti block of the district, they said.

"Better data communication facilities will provide many opportunities including employment generation, access to online services, digital inclusion and empowerment of common people," the minister said.

Locals thanked the minister for expressing concern for their welfare.

The minister also announced new towers for Patisari and Kanhupura villages in Badasahi block of the district.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 13 January 2024, 18:57 IST)
India NewsOdishaAshwini Vaishnaw

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT