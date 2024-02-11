Veteran BJD leader V Sugnana Kumari Deo dies at 87

Bhubaneswar: Veteran Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and 10-time Odisha MLA V Sugnana Kumari Deo died at a private hospital in Chennai on Saturday while undergoing treatment, officials said. She was 87.

Deo breathed her last at about 1 am, hours after Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and other senior party leaders visited her at the hospital on Friday night.

She belonged to the royal family of Khallikote.

BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid his tributes to the deceased leader at 'Sankha Bhawan', the party’s state headquarters.

"She was a very senior leader of BJD and she made a lot of contributions towards the party. She has left her mark in the public service by representing both Khalikote and Kabisuryanagar. She was elected to the Assembly 10 times, It is an irreparable loss. May her soul rest in peace and my deepest condolence to the bereaved family", Patnaik said in a post on X.