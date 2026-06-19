Vigilance raids find 32 plots, two farmhouses, 300 grams of gold linked to Odisha engineer

<p>Odisha officials found assets worth crores of rupees, including 32 high-value plots, two farmhouses, gold jewellery and cash, during Vigilance raids on the properties of a government engineer in Koraput district on Friday.</p><p>Odisha Vigialnce raids were carried out after allegations that Satyanarayan Sethy, assistant executive engineer of Kotpad block, possessed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, Vigilance SP (Jeypore Division) S Susree said. </p><p>On Friday, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/odisha">Odisha </a>Vigilance officials raided seven locations linked to Sethy, including his residences, properties and office premises.</p><p>The Vigilance officials have so far detected 32 high-value plots,two farmhouses, around 300 grams of gold jewellery, 600 grams of silver and Rs 5.48 lakh in cash.</p><p>A flat and bank and postal deposits were also traced and are under verification, she said.</p>.Lokayukta raid on retired superintendent engineer in Karnataka's Kalaburagi uncovers assets worth crores\n.<p>During the searches, the officials found two farm houses,one was found in Boriguma block of Koraput district, which is spread over 10.03 acres with mango and eucalyptus plantations and the other was also located in the samearea, which is spread across 4.35 acres with Nilgiri plantation, Susree said.</p><p>"We expect that some more properties may be unearthed as the investigation progresses. We will interrogate the engineer and his family members," the SP told reporters in Jeypore.</p><p><strong>Satyanarayan Sethy's professional background</strong></p><p>According to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vigilance">Vigilance</a> officials, Sethy joined government service in 1998 as a junior engineer and was posted in the office of the chief engineer, Upper Kolab Division, Koraput, with an initial salary of Rs 7,100 per month.</p><p>He was promoted to the rank of assistant engineer in 2015 and posted at Kotpad block. In June 2020, he was transferred to Boriguma block in the same district.</p><p>He was promoted to the rank of assistant executive engineer in 2025. </p><p><em><strong>(With PTI inputs)</strong></em></p>