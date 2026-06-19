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Vigilance raids find 32 plots, two farmhouses, 300 grams of gold linked to Odisha engineer

On Friday, Odisha Vigilance officials raided seven locations linked to Sethy, including his residences, properties and office premises.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 09:33 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 09:33 IST
India NewsOdishaGoldraidsVigilance

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