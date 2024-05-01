Vistara flight makes emergency landing at Bhubaneswar airport, passengers safe

Bhubaneswar: A flight from Bhubaneswar to New Delhi returned minutes after take-off and made an emergency landing after the aircraft was caught in a hailstorm and suffered damage on Wednesday, an official said.

The 169 passengers and crew on board are safe.

The New Delhi-bound Vistara flight landed back at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here barely 10 minutes after taking off, the officials said.