Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

War of words between BJP and BJD over great leaders of Odisha

While BJP alleged that the previous government neglected great leaders including Mahatab, the BJD rejected the allegation and claimed that all legendary figures were given due importance.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 18:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 November 2024, 18:28 IST
India NewsOdishaBJPIndian PoliticsBJD

Follow us on :

Follow Us