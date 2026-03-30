<p>Bhubaneswar: A 21-year-old married woman from West Bengal was allegedly raped by two men in Bhubaneswar, police said.</p>.<p>The incident happened on March 27, and the two accused, both residents of Odisha's Nayagarh district, were arrested on Monday, they said.</p>.<p>The woman had come to Bhubaneswar from Midnapore in West Bengal to meet her husband, who works at a private institute in the Chandaka police station area of the city.</p>.AICWA demands action by West Bengal, Odisha CMs over Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's death.<p>An officer of the Tamando police station said that one of the accused knew the woman and had offered to drop her at Bhubaneswar railway station when she was returning to her hometown.</p>.<p>However, instead of taking her there, he allegedly took her to his rented accommodation near AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, and called his associate. The two men then allegedly raped her, police said.</p>.<p>"We have registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS, including Section 70(1) (gang rape). Both accused have been arrested and produced before a court," said Basanta Kumar Dalai, inspector-in-charge of Tamando police station. </p>