Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

West Bengal woman allegedly gang-raped in Bhubaneswar, 2 arrested

An officer of the Tamando police station said that one of the accused knew the woman and had offered to drop her at Bhubaneswar railway station when she was returning to her hometown.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 16:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 March 2026, 16:56 IST
India NewsOdishaWest BengalCrimerape

Follow us on :

Follow Us