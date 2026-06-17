Why hundreds of Puri Rath Yatra workers stopped building Lord Jagannath's chariot

<p>Construction of the three chariots for the annual Rath Yatra in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/odisha">Odisha's </a>Puri was halted briefly. The construction was disrupted for around four hours on Wednesday after carpenters staged a protest against restrictions imposed on taking home leftover timber used in the process.</p><p>The construction began on Akshaya Tritiya and has been under way for 58 days. </p><p>The demand was continuation of rights granted to them under the Temple Record of Rights (RoR).</p><p>According to Temple Record of Rights, RoR, carpenters are entitled to take leftover pieces of timber remaining after the construction of the three chariots -- Taladhwaja of Lord Balabhadra, Darpadalana of Goddess Subhadra and Nandighosha of Lord Jagannath. The practice has been in place for generations. </p>.<p>However, this time they were prevented to take the leftover wood home, after a directive issued by Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).</p><p>As reported by <em>PTI</em>, carpenter Nrusingha Mahapatra said that the carpenters are entitled to take small unused portions of the timber left after the construction, however, the temple officials have stopped them and are "interfering unnecessarily" in their work. </p><p>Following this, SJTA Administrator (Niti) Priyaranjan Prusty said the work has resumed after the administration informed them that they will be given money in place of the leftover wood.</p><p>He said the administration was considering preserving the leftover timber for use in next year's chariot construction, prompting the restriction.</p><p>The carpenters said they traditionally took home only small leftover pieces, generally measuring less than four feet in length and three feet in width.</p><p>"The administration's order is arbitrary and unacceptable," one of the protesters said.</p><p>Around 200 artisans, including carpenters, Bhoi servitors, blacksmiths, woodcutters, tailors and painters, are engaged in the construction of the three massive wooden chariots.</p><p>This year's Rath Yatra is scheduled to be held on July 16.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>