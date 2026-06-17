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Why hundreds of Puri Rath Yatra workers stopped building Lord Jagannath's chariot

SJTA Administrator (Niti) Priyaranjan Prusty said the work has resumed after the administration informed them that they will be given money in place of the leftover wood.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 09:46 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 09:46 IST
India NewsOdishaPuriRath Yatra

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