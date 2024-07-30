Will hold meeting with Andhra CM to resolve Polavaram issue: Majhi

Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik, in a statement on July 23, had said, "We have been fighting for justice on the Polavaram issue. Allocating more funds for Polavaram without sorting out genuine grievances of Odisha shows impartiality towards Odisha." During Patnaik's BJD rule, the state government had shot off several letters to the Centre demanding that the problems faced by the people of Odisha because of the Polavaram project be resolved.