Woman throws 5-year-old stepson into well in Odisha, arrested

<p>Rourkela, Odisha: A 20-year-old woman allegedly killed her five-year-old stepson by throwing him into a well after blindfolding him and tying his hands in Odisha's Sundargarh district, a police officer said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The 20-year-old woman, who also tied a large stone to his body before throwing him into the well, was arrested.</p>.<p>She was not happy as her husband loved that boy more than her own child, the officer said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred on October 11 in a village under Raghunathpalli police station near Rourkela town.</p>.<p>The arrested woman is the second wife of the boy's father. The entire family - the first wife who is the mother of the boy, the second wife and their husband - live together.</p>.<p>On October 12, the boy's father filed a missing diary at the local police station.</p>.<p>During the investigation, the police found that the boy was last seen playing with her stepmother near the village well, said Upasana Padhi, Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Rourkela (zone-3).</p>.<p>The police, with the help of a fire service team, extracted water from the well and the body of the boy was found, she said.</p>.<p>"During interrogation, it was revealed that the stepmother killed the boy out of jealousy because her husband was more affectionate to the boy than her own child," Padhi said.</p>.<p>The police arrested the accused Nauri Gudia who was remanded to judicial custody by a local court on Wednesday.</p>