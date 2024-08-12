Women employees to manage electrical sub-division in Odisha's Rourkela

Since the sub-divisional officer, junior engineer, commercial officer, and staff across all four section offices are women employees, it has been named ‘Team Tejaswini.’ Pallavi Nayak, Joint Commissioner of the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC), extended her best wishes to Team Tejaswini, expressing hope that the team would establish a unique identity in electricity distribution not only in Rourkela but throughout western Odisha.