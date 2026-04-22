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Women's Reservation Bill: Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi likens Opposition parties to Kauravas, warns Congress of Sishupal's fate

Majhi asserted that women continued to have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cited various empowerment schemes implemented during his tenure.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 18:27 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 18:27 IST
India NewsOdishaIndian politcswomen reservationMohan Charan Majhi

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