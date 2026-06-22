Working to bring back bodies of all 5 dead in TN factory gas leak: Odisha Minister

<p>Bhubaneswar: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/odisha">Odisha</a>'s Labour Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia on Monday said efforts are being made to bring back the mortal remains of the five women who died in an ammonia <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gas-leak">gas leak</a> at a private fish meal export factory in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a>'s Tiruvallur to their native place in Keonjhar district as soon as possible.</p>.<p>The industrial accident occurred on Sunday at the factory in the Kannigaipair-Manjangaranai area near Periyapalayam, according to a statement issued by the Tamil Nadu government.</p>.<p>A total of 74 workers were affected in the incident, while 67 others are undergoing treatment, it said.</p>.<p>Two fatalities were recorded by 8 pm on Sunday, while three additional deaths were reported overnight, it added.</p>.<p>Odisha Labour Commissioner Indramani Tripathy told PTI, "Our officers are at the spot, and they have confirmed that five women from Odisha have died." Expressing grief over the deaths, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh from the CM's Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased worker.</p>.There is little bit of Modi in everyone’s life in India: Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi.<p>The Odisha government is in constant touch with the Tamil Nadu administration to ensure treatment and other assistance for the affected workers, an official statement said.</p>.<p>Chief Secretary Anu Garg held discussions with her Tamil Nadu counterpart on Sunday, it said.</p>.<p>A team of Odisha government officials has also rushed to Tamil Nadu and is coordinating with local authorities on treatment, post-mortem formalities and other arrangements, it added.</p>.<p>One official, M M Paik, will remain in Chennai for coordination regarding post-mortem examinations and other related procedures, the statement said.</p>.<p>Two other officers have proceeded to Tiruvallur, it said.</p>.<p>The body of one deceased worker was shifted to Chennai on Sunday night for post-mortem examination, while the remaining bodies are in Tiruvallur, officials said.</p>.<p>Some of the injured workers are stated to be in a critical condition, they said.</p>