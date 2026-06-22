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Working to bring back bodies of all 5 dead in TN factory gas leak: Odisha Minister

An official statement said that Odisha government is in constant touch with the Tamil Nadu administration to ensure treatment and other assistance for the affected workers.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 10:14 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 10:14 IST
India NewsOdishaAmmonia gas leakmortal remains

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