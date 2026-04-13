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Officials from India and France discuss bilateral ties, West Asia situation

The discussions were held during the India–France Foreign Office Consultations, co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Secretary-General of the French Foreign Ministry Martin Briens.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 19:03 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 19:03 IST
India NewsWorld newsFranceWest Asia

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