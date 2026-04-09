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Oil Minister Hardeep Puri on two-day Qatar visit amid energy supply disruptions

The visit on April 9-10 follows a tentative US-Iran ceasefire that has rekindled hopes of resumption of energy supplies from the region.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 12:48 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 12:48 IST
India NewsLPGHardeep Singh PuriLNGQatar

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