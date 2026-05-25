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Oil supply under control: Government tells panel India has 78 days of crude stock

While acknowledging the uncertainty over when the conflict would end, petroleum ministry officials emphasised that the government had taken proactive steps to prevent any major shortage of fuel.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 16:42 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 16:42 IST
India NewsCrude OilMinistry of Petroleum and Natural Gas

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