<p>A bailable arrest warrant has been issued against Ola Electric Chairman and Managing Director <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bhavish-aggarwal">Bhavish Aggarwal</a> for failing to appear before the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in South Goa in connection with a complaint. </p><p>Aggarwal failed to appear before the commission despite being served a notice ahead of the hearing date.</p><p>The matter pertains to a complaint filed by Pritesh Chandrakant Ghadi regarding the whereabouts of his Ola S1 Pro Second Gen scooter. </p><p>According to Ghadi, he bought the scooter in August 2023 for Rs 1.47 lakh, however, the vehicle's motor started making noises shortly after the purchase. The vehicle also had issued with its touchscreen. </p><p>The complainant said he had handed over his two-wheeler to an Ola Electric dealer in Vasco, Goa, for repairs, but its whereabouts remain unknown even after considerable time has passed. Even after reaching out to the company multiple times, he received no response. Ghadi then decided to take the scooter to the company showroom. </p><p>The company rectified the defects at a cost of Rs 18,627 and handed over the scooter to him but Ghadi said that the problems persisted. The scooter is now in the company's custody while the complainant is seeking full refund of Rs 1.47 lakh and a compensation of Rs 50,000 for the harassment and mental agony that he suffured. </p><p>The commission has now reportedly asked the Bengaluru Police to arrest Bhavish Aggarwal and produce him before it.</p><p>According to media reports, if taken into custody, the police have been instructed to present Bhavish Aggarwal before the commission on February 23 at 10:30 AM. Since it is a bailable warrant, Bhavish can be released on a bond of Rs 1.47 lakh.</p>