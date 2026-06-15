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Older Indians face double burden of climate change and social vulnerability: Study

The study found that climate impacts extend well beyond physical hazards, affecting healthcare access, livelihoods, housing, caregiving arrangements and overall well-being.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 10:48 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 10:48 IST
India NewsClimate ChangeheatwavesHeat

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