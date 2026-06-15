Older Indians face double burden of climate change and social vulnerability: Study

<p>Mumbai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/climate-change">Climate change</a> is emerging as a major threat to India's ageing population, with older people increasingly facing a combination of environmental, economic and social vulnerabilities, according to a first-of-its-kind national study released by HelpAge India on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.</p><p>The report titled 'Climate Resilient Ageing – Ensuring Care, Dignity & Agency', highlights how climate-related disasters such as heatwaves, floods and droughts are disproportionately affecting older people, particularly those living alone, widows, the oldest-old and persons with disabilities.</p><p>Based on a survey of 2,224 elderly persons across 20 districts in 10 states, including Maharashtra, the study found that nearly 78 per cent of respondents had experienced at least one climate-related hazard during the past three years. </p><p>Heatwaves emerged as the most common threat, affecting 45 per cent of respondents, followed by floods (27 per cent) and droughts (20 per cent).</p><p>The findings assume significance at a time when India is witnessing more frequent and intense climate events even as the country's elderly population is projected to rise sharply over the coming decades.</p><p>"Older people are among those most at risk from rising climate shocks, yet they remain largely invisible in climate response efforts," said Rohit Prasad, Chief Executive Officer of HelpAge India.</p><p>The study found that climate impacts extend well beyond physical hazards, affecting healthcare access, livelihoods, housing, caregiving arrangements and overall well-being.</p>.Climate change, water scarcity a major challenge for future generations: Judge Vibhu Bakhru.<p>Heat stress was identified as a major concern. Around 60 per cent of respondents said their homes were not fully safe during extreme heat conditions. </p><p>While most elderly persons attempted to cope by staying indoors and increasing water intake, nearly three-fourths reported falling ill during heatwaves, while many experienced worsening of pre-existing medical conditions.</p><p>The report also highlights the fragile economic condition of many elderly Indians. Nearly half depend primarily on pensions for survival, while 16 per cent reported having neither employment nor any regular source of income. More than half of those surveyed said they struggled to afford essential medicines.</p><p>Family support continues to remain the primary safety net for elderly persons. Nearly 94 per cent of those requiring care receive assistance from family members, mainly spouses, sons and daughters-in-law. However, migration of younger family members in search of employment is increasingly weakening these traditional support structures.</p><p>For elderly pople living alone, the situation is particularly challenging. More than one-third depend on neighbours for support, while 16 per cent reported receiving no care at all.</p><p>The study found that awareness of welfare schemes such as the Public Distribution System (PDS), pensions and Ayushman Bharat remains relatively high. </p><p>However, access barriers continue to exist, especially for older persons with poor health, low literacy levels and those severely affected by climate-related disasters.</p><p>Anupama Datta, Head of Policy Research and Advocacy at HelpAge India, said the findings underscore the need to integrate ageing concerns into climate adaptation and disaster management policies.</p>