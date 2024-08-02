Home
Olympics 2024 | Ambanis at Paris Games: Their appearances make waves online

The Ambani family is in Paris attending the Olympics 2024 and their visuals have taken social media by storm. Several photos and videos of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and their children along with their partners are doing rounds on the internet, capturing everyone's attention.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 02 August 2024, 10:27 IST

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were seen enjoying a stroll in Paris.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Another viral picture of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani enjoying a stroll in Paris.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Newlyweds, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were also spotted enjoying a game with family at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Nita Ambani congratulates Sarabjot Singh after his historic mixed team shooting medal with Manu Bhaker in the 10m air pistol event.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Nita Ambani strikes a happy pose with the Indian Olympic shooting contingent at India House.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Nita Ambani, IOC member and Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, at the opening ceremony of the inaugural India House at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Akash Ambani with Gianni Infantino, President FIFA, Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary BCCI at the opening Ceremony of the inaugural India House at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Anand Piramal, Executive Director of the Piramal Group, at the Opening Ceremony of the inaugural India House at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani at the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics at the iconic Eiffel Tower.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Published 02 August 2024, 10:27 IST
