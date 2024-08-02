Olympics 2024 | Ambanis at Paris Games: Their appearances make waves online

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were seen enjoying a stroll in Paris.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Another viral picture of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani enjoying a stroll in Paris.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Newlyweds, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were also spotted enjoying a game with family at the Paris Olympics 2024.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Nita Ambani congratulates Sarabjot Singh after his historic mixed team shooting medal with Manu Bhaker in the 10m air pistol event.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Nita Ambani strikes a happy pose with the Indian Olympic shooting contingent at India House.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Nita Ambani, IOC member and Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, at the opening ceremony of the inaugural India House at the Paris Olympics 2024.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Akash Ambani with Gianni Infantino, President FIFA, Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary BCCI at the opening Ceremony of the inaugural India House at the Paris Olympics 2024.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Anand Piramal, Executive Director of the Piramal Group, at the Opening Ceremony of the inaugural India House at the Paris Olympics 2024.
Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani at the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics at the iconic Eiffel Tower.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Published 02 August 2024, 10:27 IST