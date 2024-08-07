Olympics 2024 | Vinesh Phogat true champion: Nadda after her disqualification

Phogat on Tuesday scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in her category. However, she was disqualified from the Paris Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final, leaving her medal-less within hours of coming close to an unparalleled gold.

Follow live updates on Olympics here

Commenting on the development, Nadda, who is also a Union minister said on X, "Vinesh Phogat, your entire Olympic journey was incredibly inspiring, and your triumph over the world champion was a testament to your prowess.”