Om Birla Lok Sabha Speaker again: Here are the Speakers who remained in office on two occasions

NDA nominee Om Birla has been elected as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha for the second successive term.

After the NDA decided to renominate Om Birla for the post, the I.N.D.I.A bloc fielded Kodikunnil Suresh as its candidate.

A contest for the Speaker will also dictate an election for the post of the deputy Speaker, if the BJP decides to not keep the post vacant.

Tuesday saw a flurry of meetings and deliberations among NDA and the BJP members as well as the I.N.D.I.A. bloc.

Despite the BJP urging for a “consensus” on the post, the party remained non-committal on the Opposition’s demand for the post of the Deputy Speaker, leading to a stalemate, and eventually forcing the Congress to field eight-term MP Suresh.