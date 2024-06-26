Om Birla Lok Sabha Speaker again: Here are the Speakers who remained in office on two occasions

NDA nominee Om Birla has been elected as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha for the second successive term.
After the NDA decided to renominate Om Birla for the post, the I.N.D.I.A bloc fielded Kodikunnil Suresh as its candidate.
A contest for the Speaker will also dictate an election for the post of the deputy Speaker, if the BJP decides to not keep the post vacant.
Tuesday saw a flurry of meetings and deliberations among NDA and the BJP members as well as the I.N.D.I.A. bloc.
Despite the BJP urging for a “consensus” on the post, the party remained non-committal on the Opposition’s demand for the post of the Deputy Speaker, leading to a stalemate, and eventually forcing the Congress to field eight-term MP Suresh.
Here the Lok Sabha Speakers who remained in office on two occasions:
M A Ayyangar
The first Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Ayyangar served as the Speaker from March 8, 1956 to May 10, 1957 and then again from May 11, 1957 to April 16, 1962.
Ayyangar became Speaker for the first time after the death of Ganesh Vasudev Mavalankar, the first Speaker of the Lok Sabha. The Dowry Prohibition Act was one of the milestone legislations passed with Ayyangar as House Speaker.
G S Dhillon
Dr Gurdial Singh Dhillon became Lok Sabha Speaker for the first time on August 8, 1969 and continued in the position till March 17, 1971. His second tenure as Speaker began on March 22, 1971 and continued till December 1, 1975.
Before the Lok Sabha, Dhillon had also served as the Deputy Speaker (1952–54) and Speaker (1954–62) of the Punjab Assembly.
N Sanjiva Reddy
Neelam Sanjiva Reddy held several important offices in the history of India. He was Speaker from March 17, 1967 to July 19, 1969, and again from March 26, 1977 to July 13, 1977.
He was also the sixth President of India and the first chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.
G M C Balayogi
Ganti Mohana Chandra Balayogi became the Lok Sabha Speaker on March 24, 1998 and remained in the position till October 19, 1999 when the second Vajpayee government fell. After the 1999 general elections, Balayogi became Speaker again and remained in the position till March 3, 2002.