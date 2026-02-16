Menu
Om Birla to attend Tarique Rahman's swearing-in

Birla will be accompanied by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. An invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his new counterpart in Dhaka for an early visit to New Delhi is also likely to be conveyed after the ceremony.
Last Updated : 15 February 2026, 23:33 IST
Published 15 February 2026, 23:33 IST
