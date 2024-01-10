Omar Abdullah stays clear of Ram temple row

Srinagar: Alleging that democracy is being murdered in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference (NC) leader and former CM Omar Abdullah Wednesday said, “Election Commission should hang its head in shame” as the call on polling is being taken by the Supreme Court.
“The Election Commission should apologise to the people of J&K because the call on polls should have been taken by the commission, but instead, it being done by the Supreme Court,” he said while referring to the apex court's directions to the Centre to hold elections in the state,” he said in a presser at the NC headquarters, here.
In December last year, SC passed the directions to hold Assembly elections in J&K by September 30, 2024 while upholding the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370, which gave a special status to erstwhile state.
“India is the mother of democracy but it is unfortunate that we are committing its murder in Jammu and Kashmir,” Abdullah alleged.
J&K has been without an elected government since June 2018 when BJP broke its alliance with PDP, forcing the CM of the PDP-BJP alliance Mehbooba Mufti to resign.
The five-year term of panchayat and municipal bodies also ended in J&K on January 9 and the EC is preparing for the review of voter lists, reservation, and delimitation of OBC category.
“New delimitation should have been done six months ago on panchayats and local bodies before their term ended,” Omar said.
Responding to a query about the I.N.D.I.A alliance, he said that there have been no discussions yet on fielding candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
“No discussions took place yet. The party leadership will sit and deliberate upon to field a best candidate for Parliamentary elections from J&K,” he added.
He refused to comment on the consecration of Ram temple at Ayodhya, saying he does not want to indulge in politics on the issue.
“I will not comment on the Ram mandir. This is neither the first inauguration nor the last. We have seen inaugurations in the past as well. If you want to bring politics into it, it is up to you, I am not indulging in politics over the issue,” the NC leader said.
Asked if he would attend the consecration ceremony of the temple if he gets an invitation, he said, "I am sure I will not be invited."