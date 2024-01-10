Omar Abdullah stays clear of Ram temple row

J&K has been without an elected government since June 2018 when BJP broke its alliance with PDP, forcing the CM of the PDP-BJP alliance Mehbooba Mufti to resign.

The five-year term of panchayat and municipal bodies also ended in J&K on January 9 and the EC is preparing for the review of voter lists, reservation, and delimitation of OBC category.

“New delimitation should have been done six months ago on panchayats and local bodies before their term ended,” Omar said.

Responding to a query about the I.N.D.I.A alliance, he said that there have been no discussions yet on fielding candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“No discussions took place yet. The party leadership will sit and deliberate upon to field a best candidate for Parliamentary elections from J&K,” he added.

He refused to comment on the consecration of Ram temple at Ayodhya, saying he does not want to indulge in politics on the issue.

“I will not comment on the Ram mandir. This is neither the first inauguration nor the last. We have seen inaugurations in the past as well. If you want to bring politics into it, it is up to you, I am not indulging in politics over the issue,” the NC leader said.

Asked if he would attend the consecration ceremony of the temple if he gets an invitation, he said, "I am sure I will not be invited."