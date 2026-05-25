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Omnibus allegations can't trigger criminal cases against every relative of husband: SC on matrimonial disputes

Mere familial association or failure to support the wife cannot, by itself, constitute a criminal offence, the court said.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 16:24 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 16:24 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtmatrimonial dispute

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