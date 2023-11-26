On 15th anniversary of 26/11 attack, Moshe's grandfather thanks Indians for treating his family's pain as their own

Moshe, who was just two at the time of the deadly 26/11 attack, carried out by 10 Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, lost both his parents, Rabbi Gabriel Holtzberg and Rivka Holztberg, in the assault on Nariman House, also known as Chabad House.