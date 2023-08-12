On a lighter note: Unforgettable moments of Monsoon session

Believe it or not, Parliament sessions can be funny as well. While most parliamentarians try hard to add humour to their seemingly neverending speeches, little do they know that we aren't always laughing with them, sometimes it is at them!

With the Monsoon Session having concluded on August 11, here's a look at some of the lighthearted moments amid the many barbs.

Heart of the matter

The key to VP Dhankhar’s heart will most likely lead to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge! In a war of words between Kharge and Dhankhar on the Manipur issue, the Rajya Sabha Chairman claimed that Kharge was number one in his heart. Responding to this, Kharge remarked that though Dhankhar’s heart is very large, it belongs to “that side” - pointing at the section of the House where the BJP was seated. In his retort, Dhankhar said that “biologically, the heart is on the left side” as he gestured at the side where Kharge was standing.