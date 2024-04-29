On parents' concern, Supreme Court withdraws order for medical termination of pregnancy of 14-year-old rape survivor

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday withdrew an order for medical termination of pregnancy of a 14-year-old rape survivor for termination of her over 30-week pregnancy, after her parents expressed concern over her health.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra recalled its April 22 order after interacting with the the girl's parents through video conferencing in their chambers.

The bench said the interest of the child is paramount.

The court relisted the matter after a report from medical team that the girl's mother was not in position to decide if the abortion should be conducted or the baby should be given for adoption.

On April 22, the court allowed the mother's plea for medical termination of the pregnancy, taking into account of exceptional circumstances and a medical report indicating adverse impact of it upon physical and mental well being of the minor.