On pretext of saving actor from black magic done by wife Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's fan duped of Rs 50 lakh by fanpage admin: Report

A fan of Sidharth Malhotra has made shocking revelations after allegedly getting duped of Rs 50 lakh by a social media fanpage of the star that claimed that the Bollywood actor was forced to marry Kiara Advani after she threatened to kill his family.
In a threat on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Minoo Vasudeva who resides in the US claimed that two individuals namely Aliza and Husna Parveen who are allegedly the admins of the fanpage cooked up false stories to convince the fan that Sidharth's life was in danger and "stole" Rs 50 lakh from her between October 2023 and December 2023 and another Rs 10.5K from her friend Maariya who resided in the UK.
Aliza allegedly told Minoo that after Sidharth rejected Kiara Advani's "sexual advances during Shershaah," she threatened to kill his family and "exploited him physically, sexually and financially along with her goons Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan, Apoorva Mehta and Manish Malhotra."
Along with these allegations, the admin also told Minoo that the actress had been cheating on Sidharth with "all her other co-stars" and had also done black magic on him.
When Minoo agreed to "save Sid", Aliza connected her with a member of the actor's fake PR team, Deepak Dubey who then introduced the fan to "an informer" in Kiara's team Radhika as the duo proceeded to share "inside info" of the couple's life with Minoo.
Under the influence of the fraudsters, Minoo claims that she paid weekly charges for information on the actor, bought Sidharth three gift hampers that she later found out were photoshopped, and incurred other costs to "save Sid from death and torture."
Aliza also told Minoo that the expenses were being split by all of them and provided transactions receipts that reportedly had no time and date stamps on them. A few of these expenses included hiring a 'pandit' to ward off the "black magic", paying airport staff to cancel flight tickets booked by the couple since they were allegedly trips planned by "Kiara and Dharma crew to kill Sid",
Minoo claimed that her friend who was also a victim of this fraud had been told worse stories like Sidharth was being blackmailed to attend Bollywood parties or else they would "gang-rape his mother," and as a proof they shared videos of the actor coming out of parties where they claimed he had been crying.
Along with this, Minoo shared several other screenshots showing the various tragic stories and images of burnt lemons as "black magic proof" that they had been sharing with her and her friend.
Meanwhile, Minoo also chatted with "fake Sid" on Instagram where he thanked the former for her gift hampers and complimented her.
In the end, Minoo demanded Sidharth Malhotra to step in and "order the women" to return the stolen money.
Published 03 July 2024, 12:58 IST