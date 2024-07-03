On pretext of saving actor from black magic done by wife Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's fan duped of Rs 50 lakh by fanpage admin: Report

Under the influence of the fraudsters, Minoo claims that she paid weekly charges for information on the actor, bought Sidharth three gift hampers that she later found out were photoshopped, and incurred other costs to "save Sid from death and torture."

Aliza also told Minoo that the expenses were being split by all of them and provided transactions receipts that reportedly had no time and date stamps on them. A few of these expenses included hiring a 'pandit' to ward off the "black magic", paying airport staff to cancel flight tickets booked by the couple since they were allegedly trips planned by "Kiara and Dharma crew to kill Sid",

Minoo claimed that her friend who was also a victim of this fraud had been told worse stories like Sidharth was being blackmailed to attend Bollywood parties or else they would "gang-rape his mother," and as a proof they shared videos of the actor coming out of parties where they claimed he had been crying.

Along with this, Minoo shared several other screenshots showing the various tragic stories and images of burnt lemons as "black magic proof" that they had been sharing with her and her friend.

Meanwhile, Minoo also chatted with "fake Sid" on Instagram where he thanked the former for her gift hampers and complimented her.

In the end, Minoo demanded Sidharth Malhotra to step in and "order the women" to return the stolen money.