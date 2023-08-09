BJP, you quit India: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Quit India Day

Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, said that there’s only one pledge, and objective – to remove BJP-led government from power at the Centre.

On the anniversary of the Quit India movement, Banerjee’s comments came as a veiled jibe on Prime Minister Narendrda Modi who earlier attacked Opposition by saying that the country, in unison, is asking corruption, dynasty, and appeasement to quit India.

“Today, on the anniversary of the Quit India movement, we have only one pledge. The Centre, the BJP government, has betrayed. Specifically, to remove the BJP is our sole objective,” she said, while addressing a gathering at Jhargram.

While observing the World Tribal Day (International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples), Banerjee said that the day also marks the anniversary of the Quit India movement, and it was aimed at freeing the country from those – Britishers – who had occupied the country, not for chasing the citizens out of a free country.