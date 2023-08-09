BJP, you quit India: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Quit India Day

Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, said that there’s only one pledge, and objective – to remove BJP-led government from power at the Centre.
On the anniversary of the Quit India movement, Banerjee’s comments came as a veiled jibe on Prime Minister Narendrda Modi who earlier attacked Opposition by saying that the country, in unison, is asking corruption, dynasty, and appeasement to quit India.
“Today, on the anniversary of the Quit India movement, we have only one pledge. The Centre, the BJP government, has betrayed. Specifically, to remove the BJP is our sole objective,” she said, while addressing a gathering at Jhargram.
While observing the World Tribal Day (International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples), Banerjee said that the day also marks the anniversary of the Quit India movement, and it was aimed at freeing the country from those – Britishers – who had occupied the country, not for chasing the citizens out of a free country.
Conveying her “gratitude, solidarity, and congratulations to all the tribal people”, in the state, country, and the world, Banerjee said that today there’s such a government in place that frozen 100-day rural job money – the amount being around Rs 7,000 crore.
She reiterated that the “our money” is not being given, and the movement (of the day, in the state) is against “deprivation” by the Centre. “Today, with a pledge – on the anniversary Quit India movement – taken, we are saying – BJP, you quit Delhi’s seat. BJP, you quit India… you have no right to continue,” she said.
Talking of “atrocities” committed against the dalits, Banerjee also pointed at Manipur's situation. Talking of the people’s plight there, Banerjee said that even drinking water is scarce. “Don’t you feel compassionate? Speak up. If relief is to be offered, allow us, we will send water. We will send food, we will send clothes, we will offer health-facilities, if you can’t provide. Don’t subject the people to atrocities,” she said.
Addressing the people, she said that it’s the responsibility of the majority to protect the minority, not to be atrocious against it.
The chief minister claimed that people – in large numbers – are returning from Delhi, Haryana, as people from Bengal are facing cruelty. The state will take care of the situation, but – Banerjee warned – people of Bengal will not tolerate deprivation.
The chief minister also spoke critically about the state’s governor’s functioning. Banerjee blamed the CPI-M, and the Congress for collaborating with the BJP in the state. “At the national party level it’s I.N.D.I.A, and here it’s BJ-I.N.D.I.A,” she said.
On the issue of uniform civil code, Banerjee said that this cannot be forced onto people. “We aren’t supporting the uniform civil code, nor will we do. What’s there, will continue,” she said.