Once CoC approves resolution plan, there can't be negotiation or withdrawal: Supreme Court

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=supreme%20court">Supreme Court</a> has ruled that once the Committee of Creditors (CoC) approves a resolution plan and issues a Letter of Intent (LoI), the successful resolution applicant (SRA) cannot negotiate further or withdraw from the plan, emphasising the binding and irrevocable nature of such approvals under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).</p><p>A bench of Justices K V Vishwanathan and Vipul M Pancholi made the observation while dismissing an appeal by Sanjay Dave, promoter and director of M/s Oracle Homes Textiles Limited, against an NCLAT order.</p><p>Referring to Section 33 of the IBC and its explanation (introduced in 2019), the bench clarified that if an SRA reneges after initially gaining the CoC’s trust, leading to liquidation, no fault can be found with the process.</p><p>The court pulled up the appellant, describing his actions as a “clear subterfuge” and an indirect attempt to renege on the approved plan. </p><p>“It was a clear subterfuge. Knowing fully well that one cannot withdraw directly from the plan approved by the CoC, an attempt was made in an indirect manner by harping on about certain stipulations as conditionalities... If such artifices are allowed to succeed, the entire architecture of the IBC would crumble,” the bench observed.</p><p>The recent judgment came on a plea challenging the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s (NCLAT) judgment of October 29, 2024.</p><p>Oracle Homes Textiles Limited, an MSME, underwent Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) after admission on August 9, 2018. </p><p>Dave, its promoter, submitted a resolution plan with NCLT’s permission. On May 10, 2021, the CoC approved his plan with an overwhelming 99.90% voting share. </p>.Mumbai court discharges DHFL in money laundering case, cites immunity under IBC.<p>A Letter of Intent was issued on May 23, 2021.However, Dave repeatedly delayed acceptance, characterising the LoI as “conditional”. Subsequent LoIs were issued on June 23 and July 23, 2021, but he failed to furnish the unconditional performance guarantee or formally accept the plan within the stipulated timelines. </p><p>The Resolution Professional eventually forfeited the Rs 1 crore earnest money deposit.</p><p>With no valid resolution plan in place, the CoC voted for liquidation of the corporate debtor on June 5, 2023, with 99.61 per cent approval. </p><p>The NCLAT upheld the liquidation order and dismissed Dave’s appeals.</p><p>Dismissing Dave's appeal, the court held that the clauses in the LoI regarding pending litigations, underwriting risks, and staff-related issues did not render it conditional. </p><p>The bench noted that Dave had been fully aware of these aspects during CoC meetings and had even agreed to some of them earlier.</p><p>“The appellant cannot be permitted to blow hot and cold,” the court remarked.</p><p>The court also justified the forfeiture of the earnest money deposit and rejected the plea for additional time, noting that the 45-day window initially granted was due to the Covid-19 pandemic and had long expired.</p><p>The bench concluded that Dave’s conduct deliberately delayed the process, defeating the IBC’s objective of a time-bound resolution. It upheld the CoC’s commercial wisdom in opting for liquidation and found no grounds to interfere. </p>