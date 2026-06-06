Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Once CoC approves resolution plan, there can't be negotiation or withdrawal: Supreme Court

The court pulled up the appellant, describing his actions as a “clear subterfuge” and an indirect attempt to renege on the approved plan.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 14:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 June 2026, 14:30 IST
IndiaSupreme Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us