'One day's appearance will cost you more!' Supreme Court pulls up Income Tax dept for filing case over Rs 1.5L

The Supreme Court pulled up the Income Tax Department on Monday for filing long and expensive litigations even for cases involving smaller amounts.

A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and P V Sanjay Kumar said a litigant should approach the apex court of the country with a degree of responsibility, Bar and Bench reported.

"Someone has to take responsibility before approaching the Supreme Court. We fail to understand why this case over a petty amount. So much of litigation here is because of income tax (department)! How much are you spending on this? One day's appearance (fees) at the Supreme Court will cost you more", Justice Khanna remarked, as per the publication.

The judges made the observation while rejecting an appeal filed against an order by the Calcutta High Court that had upheld a verdict by the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal.