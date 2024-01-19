One hundred women artists with Indian musical instruments will herald the 75th Republic Day parade

The annual show will start at 10.30 am and run for about 90 minutes. The seating capacity at Kartavya Path is 77,000, of which 42,000 is reserved for the general public.

The parade will also witness an all-women tri-service contingent marching down Kartavya Path for the first time. The central armed police force's contingents will be all women teams and a significant number of pilots in the flypast will be women. “Best representation of women will be seen in this year’s Republic Day parade,” he said.

Other special guests will include headmen from nearly 300 border villages, women space scientists of ISRO, yoga teachers and a section of the beneficiaries of centrally-funded government schemes. They will sit in a special enclosure just opposite to the one housing the President, Prime Minister and the Chief Guest.