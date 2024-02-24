One in three EPF final settlement claims rejected: Report

Rejection rates for final settlement of PF over the last five years has increased. From 2017-18 to 2022-23, it has surged up from 13 per cent to 34 per cent, which means one in three claims made by the members are turned down by Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), as reported by The Indian Express.

Earlier, the document verification for claims was done offline. However, the procedure has now been linked to Aadhaar and the entire process has been shifted online. Officials told IE that the main reason for rejection is because of the complete shift to online system.

A former member of the Central Board of Trustees, EFPO, told the publication that this issue was previously raised in meetings, and has increased after workers started submitting applications online.