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One Indian vessel crosses Strait of Hormuz, four others turn back as IRGC opens fire

In New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs summoned the Iranian envoy to lodge a protest over the reported targeting of Indian vessels.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 16:10 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 16:10 IST
India NewsIranShipStrait of Hormuz

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