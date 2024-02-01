One more feather of corruption in cap of I.N.D.I.A bloc: BJP after Soren resigns as Jharkhand CM

Reacting to the development, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla wrote on X, "One more feather of corruption in cap of 'INDI Alliance' from Jharkhand."

The BJP leader also used the opportunity to target Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said, “There was a time (when) Kejriwal used to demand arrest of Lalu, Soren, Sonia. These days he defends them because he himself is (the) mastermind of Sharab Ghotala (excise policy scam).' The ED has issued a fifth summons to the Delhi chief minister for his questioning in the excise policy linked money laundering case, official sources said Wednesday.