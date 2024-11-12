Home
One more held for sending threat messages to Salman Khan

Sohail Pasha, held from Raichur in Karnataka, wanted a song written by him to become famous and used this ploy for the purpose.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 16:14 IST

Published 12 November 2024, 16:14 IST
