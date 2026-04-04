<p>New Delhi: Another Indian flagged ship, Green Sanvi, carrying <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lpg">LPG </a>has safely passed through the Strait of Hormuz, the government said in a statement on Saturday. </p><p>This is the seventh LPG carrier, under the flag of India, to cross the Strait and sail towards the country since it was closed by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a>. </p><p>“Green Sanvi has safely transited the Strait of Hormuz, carrying 46,650 MT of LPG cargo with 25 seafarers on board,” the statement said. </p>.Two more Indian-flagged LPG tankers set to cross Strait of Hormuz.<p>Another 17 ships bound to India are waiting to pass Strait of Hormuz. These Indian flagged vessels have 460 Indian seafarers. </p><p>The Centre has been in discussions with Iranian authorities to facilitate the passage of Indian vessels through the Strait of Hormuz amid maritime blockade linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict.</p><p>Indian Navy warships were on standby to assist merchant vessels if required, said official sources. </p><p><strong>LPG cylinder availability</strong> </p><p>The Ministry of Petroleum said that 5 kg cylinders were available at LPG distributors on valid ID, without requiring an address proof. </p><p>Over 71,000 5 Kg cylinders were sold on Friday and 5.7 lakh distributed since 23 March. </p><p>Further, the ministry said that more than 3.5 Lakh PNG connections were gasified since March 2026. </p><p>Gas supply to fertiliser plants is set to increase to about 90 per cent of six-month average consumption from April 6, said the ministry in a statement. </p>