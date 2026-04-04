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One more Indian flagged ship carrying LPG sails through Strait of Hormuz

This is the seventh LPG carrier, under the flag of India, to cross the Strait and sail towards the country since it was closed by Iran.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 14:43 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 14:43 IST
India NewsIranLPGStrait of Hormuz

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