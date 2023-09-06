Infographic | 'One Nation, One Election' in numbers

India’s massive population is also expected to have an impact on the administration’s ability to hold simultaneous elections across the country.

India has 94,50,25,694 registered voters as of January 2023, according to the Election Commission. It will be a logistical challenge to ensure everyone gets to vote for both state and general elections during the election period if simultaneous polls come into being.

Expectedly perhaps, the estimated cost of holding simultaneous elections would also be gargantuan.

In the December 2015 report on the feasibility of simultaneous polls, it had been estimated that a total of Rs 9284.15 crore would be needed for the procurement of EVMs and VVPATs to carry out the exercise.

What the Law Ministry says

Law Minister Arjun Meghwal has listed five impediments to the materialisation of this proposal. According to Meghwal, amendments have to be made in five Articles of the Constitution for ‘one nation, one election’ to be implemented. Moreover, the consensus of all state governments and political parties have to be taken into account.

Another challenge is related to the lifespan of electronic voting machines (EVMs). "Considering that the life of the (EVM) machine is only 15 years, this would imply that the machine would be used for about three or four times in its life span, entailing huge expenditure in its replacement every 15 years," the law minister said.

Meghwal further told the Parliament that as of March 2023, the ECI had 13.06 lakh control units (CUs) and 17.77 lakh ballot units (BUs). Moreover, 9.09 lakh CUs and 13.26 lakh BUs are currently under production.

Sparring over costs

While BJP leaders and Union ministers backing the proposal have claimed that this will lead to reduced poll expenditure, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has rubbished the claims.

“The fact that the cost incurred by Election Commission in conducting all elections between 2014-19 (including Lok Sabha 2019) is around ₹5,500 crore, which it is only a fraction of Government’s budget expenditure, makes the cost saving logic like penny wise, pound foolish,” Kharge recently said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).