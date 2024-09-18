'One Nation, One Election': Top 10 recommendations made by Kovind panel

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday accepted the recommendations of the high-level committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind on simultaneous elections.

Simultaneous polls were held in the country between 1951 and 1967. The concept of simultaneous elections has featured in many reports and studies since 1983, essentially implying a return to the previous practice of conducting polls concurrently, the panel has noted.

The top 10 recommendations on simultaneous polls made by the high-level panel on "one nation, one election" are: